Carrie Underwood's Appearance Raises Alarm In Ribbed Gym Tank

Carrie Underwood has sparked a wave of likely-unwelcomed comments, this as she enthusiastically updates her Instagram in a ribbed workout tank for some big fitness news. The 38-year-old country superstar and Fit52 app founder was, ahead of the weekend, in full promo mode for her March 2020-launched app, posting a video with co-founder and trainer Eve Overland and promising exciting new content for the savvy software keeping fans fit. Comments are now dominated by the "Southbound" singer's appearance - see the storm below.