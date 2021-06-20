Gabrielle Union Sips Wine & Cuddles Up With Hubby Dwyane Wade

Trending Stories
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hit the stage together, looking stunning.
Gettyimages | Noam Galai
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Gabrielle Union frequently stuns her 18.2 million Instagram followers with shots showing off her bold outfits and statement looks, but she also gives them insight into her relationship with former NBA player Dwyane Wade. In one of her latest shares, Gabrielle surprised her followers with a few snaps taken while the happy couple spent time together for Juneteenth, as she indicated in the geotag of the post.

She paired the series of snaps with a cheeky caption that suggested the duo were aging well, which they certainly are.

Drunk In Love

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade strut their stuff in chic matching ensembles.
Instagram | Gabrielle Union

In the first shot, Gabrielle and Dwyane were seated at a table together with a selection of greenery behind them embellished with delicate white flowers as well as a few more vibrant pink blooms. Gabrielle's outfit was the most colorful element of the shot, though, as she rocked a top with thin spaghetti straps and a bold pink hue that looked absolutely stunning on her.

She accessorized with some large gold hoop earrings, and her long locks had been slicked back into a sleek high ponytail. A glass of white wine was visible on the table in front of her, and she smiled at the camera as Dwyane leaned into the frame, a smile also gracing his lips.

Happy Couple

In the second shot, the duo were in virtually the same spot, but they switched up their expressions. Dwyane had on a simple black T-Shirt and some sunglasses, as well as a chain around his neck. The sunglasses covered his eyes, but they were still visible through the dark lenses as he gazed at the camera.

Gabrielle rocked a natural beauty look that included a soft pink hue on her lips, and some subtle retro-inspired black liner that drew even more attention to her gorgeous eyes.

Relaxation Mode

In the third shot, the duo mixed it up and changed their location. They were lounging on what looked like some type of outdoor seat, complete with several cushions visible in the background. Gabrielle's ponytail hung over the back of the seat, and she had some type of silky white fabric around her, although not too many details of the garment were visible.

Dwyane had a waffle-knit towel wrapped around himself, and was snuggled up to his wife, the duo both gazing at the camera as they captured the shot. Based on the angle and how close the camera was, it seems like the photo was taken as a selfie.

Sweet Share

Gabrielle's fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 335,800 likes within 22 hours, including a like from model and actress Brooklyn Decker.

"Gabrielle is so beautiful," one fan wrote, complimenting the actress.

"Ageless boos," another added.

"That is YOUR color! The pink/peach looks great!" a third fan remarked, loving the bold hue of Gabrielle's top in the first two slides.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle stunned her audience with an update in which she rocked a two-piece set crafted from an eye-catching striped fabric that looked absolutely gorgeous paired with a sleek high ponytail.

