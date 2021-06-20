Gabrielle Union Sips Wine & Cuddles Up With Hubby Dwyane Wade

Actress Gabrielle Union frequently stuns her 18.2 million Instagram followers with shots showing off her bold outfits and statement looks, but she also gives them insight into her relationship with former NBA player Dwyane Wade. In one of her latest shares, Gabrielle surprised her followers with a few snaps taken while the happy couple spent time together for Juneteenth, as she indicated in the geotag of the post.

She paired the series of snaps with a cheeky caption that suggested the duo were aging well, which they certainly are.