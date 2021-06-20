Elizabeth Hurley Rocks A Daring Look For Her 'Staycation'

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley has been spending plenty of time out in the scenic English countryside during quarantine, and fortunately for her 2 million Instagram followers, she's been sharing plenty of sizzling snaps as well as spicy throwbacks on her Instagram page. Her latest share was no different, as she rocked a daring look for what she deemed in the caption was a "staycation" at her stunning property in the countryside. Rather than posing out in the natural splendour of her estate, though, she stood in front of a plain white wall for a simple share.