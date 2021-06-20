Elizabeth Hurley's Flirty Home Swimwear Look Means Business

Elizabeth Hurley is wearing little more than bikini bottoms and a rather open kaftan-style jacket to ensure sales of her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand keep going over Father's Day weekend. The 56-year-old model and actress today gave a giant nod to staying home, making it a "staycation" for her 2 million Instagram followers and very much giving them something to look at. Posting Sunday and in a show-stopping photo, the blue-eyed beauty stunned her fans, but there was more than just the figure. Check it out below.