Rebel Wilson Gets Prom-Ready For Latest Movie Project

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has been bringing her Instagram followers along with her on set as she's hard at work on her latest project, and she's been giving glimpses at some of the eye-catching ensembles her character has been wearing, to the delight of her 9.9 million Instagram followers. In her most recent share, she got all dolled up in her prom-worthy best, as her character in the film presumably got ready to attend her own prom. She posed in front of a sleek black vehicle and looked stunning in a pink gown.