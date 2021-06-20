Trending Stories
Rebel Wilson Gets Prom-Ready For Latest Movie Project

Rebel Wilson beams and rocks a sleek black dress.
Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has been bringing her Instagram followers along with her on set as she's hard at work on her latest project, and she's been giving glimpses at some of the eye-catching ensembles her character has been wearing, to the delight of her 9.9 million Instagram followers. In her most recent share, she got all dolled up in her prom-worthy best, as her character in the film presumably got ready to attend her own prom. She posed in front of a sleek black vehicle and looked stunning in a pink gown.

Prom Vibes

Rebel Wilson rocks a pale pink and red fuzzy set.
Instagram | Rebel Wilson

For the occasion, Rebel made sure to give credit to all the members of the team responsible for her beauty look. She tagged hairstylist Cheryl Marks as well as makeup artist Melanie Hughes Weaver in the caption of the post. And finally, she of course acknowledged film and television costume designer Salvador Perez, who worked with Rebel previously as the designer for the Pitch Perfect film series. Rebel mentioned int he caption that her character was "arriving in style," and she also confirmed that the movie would be released in 2022, for all her eager fans.

Pretty In Pink

The gown her character wore was simple yet absolutely stunning. The entire garment was a vibrant pink hue that looked gorgeous with Rebel's alabaster skin and blond hair, which was styled in retro-inspired curls. The garment had a simple sweetheart neckline and an off-the-shoulder style. Some seaming added definition to the waist, and the fabric skimmed over her lower body, flowing to the ground in an incredible simple and chic silhouette.

The one statement element of the garment was the sleeves, which were covered with voluminous rosettes of fabric that resembled silk roses.

Blond Beauty

She kept the accessories very simple, adding a golden necklace as well as a delicate bracelet as her only accessories. She rested one hand on the car behind her, and placed the other on one thigh as she posed for the shot, making eye contact with the camera.

The second image was taken in almost the same spot, but Rebel switched up her pose, placing both hands on the car behind her in a bold stance. Her beauty look was soft and stunning, with a pink gloss coating her lips and neutral gray eyeshadow that defined her eyes without being too harsh.

Natural Stunner

Her fans loved the share, and within just three hours of going live, the post had over 70,500 likes, including a like from pop star Meghan Trainor.

"Lovely dress. Looking fabulous," one fan wrote.

"GORGEOUS!" another chimed in.

"Beautiful! Amazing color on you," a third commented, loving the pink hue.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Rebel rocked another ensemble on the set of the movie Senior Year, keeping up the pink theme with that look as well. She wore a skirt, crop top, and matching sweater set, and the whole look was pale pink with red details that looked stunning with her platinum blond locks.

