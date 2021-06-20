Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

US Politics

Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Luka Doncic To Knicks For RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson

US Politics

Joe Rogan Slams Brian Stelter & Don Lemon: 'They're Not Real Humans'

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Gets On The Floor & Break Dances

Jessie James Decker Is A Glam Goddess For 'Mom & Dad Date Night'

Jessie James Decker rocks a sleek middle part style at the CMT Music Awards.
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Country crooner Jessie James Decker always seems to bring her 3.7 million Instagram followers along with her whenever she heads on vacation, and her latest trip has been no different. She has been sharing plenty of sweet snaps on her Instagram page, and in her most recent post, she stood beside her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, as the duo spent some solo time away from their children. Jessie paired the shot with a caption that indicated they were all dressed up for "mom & dad date night."

Date Night Diva

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker share a sweet smooch in a scenic spot.
Instagram | Jessie James Decker

Jessie looked chic in her look, which was the perfect combination of casual and glamorous. She showcased her enviable stems in a pair of high-waisted shorts in a rich orange hue. Her legs were bronzed and glowing in the sunlight, and she accentuated them even more with her choice of footwear, pairing the shorts with sandals that had a small stiletto heel.

She paired the statement shorts with a simple yet elegant white button-down shirt. She had several buttons undone, and the fabric of her top draped over her petite frame.

Tall Drink Of Water 

She finished off the stunning look with several accessories that elevated the ensemble even more. In one hand, she carried a mustard yellow bag with a chunky chain strap that added some visual interest to the look. She also had in a pair of hoop earrings, and some black-framed sunglasses perched atop her nose. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and she smiled at the camera as she posed for the snap.

Eric stood beside her, and looked debonair in some white pants, crisp white sneakers, and a gray polo shirt, accessorized with some sunglasses of his own.

True Love

Jessie tagged her own clothing brand, Kittenish, in the picture, suggesting that at least some of her outfit came from her own company, although she didn't specify any of the item names in the caption. The duo posed on a paved path with an absolutely gorgeous building visible behind them, complete with greenery and even ornate lamp posts that added a vintage flair to the space. She didn't mention where the duo were heading on their date night adventures, but they looked fabulous as they captured the sweet snap.

Sweet Snaps

Jessie's followed loved the post, and it racked up over 113,300 likes within 20 hours of going live.

"Y'all are too fine... should be illegal looking that good!!!" one fan wrote, accentuated with flame emoji.

"Stunning couple," another added.

"Outfit goals," a third remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie treated her Instagram followers to a sweet throwback snaps that she and Eric captured while they were abroad in Greece. The duo enjoyed a glass of wine on the patio of a restaurant with an an absolutely breathtaking view.

Latest Headlines

Ayesha Curry Celebrates Husband Stephen Curry With Sweet Father's Day Share

June 20, 2021

Dixie D'Amelio Rocks A Bikini To Address Her Name

June 20, 2021

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Platinum Blond Hair & A Bold Beach Look In The Bahamas

June 20, 2021

Addison Rae Lifts Up Her Pants For 'Sunday Funday'

June 20, 2021

Tucker Carlson Uses Fear To Push Conspiracies, Professor Says

June 20, 2021

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father's Day Twice With Double Espressos

June 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.