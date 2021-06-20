Ayesha Curry Celebrates Husband Stephen Curry With Sweet Father's Day Share

Cookbook author and restaurateur Ayesha Curry frequently shares sweet snaps that capture her role as a wife and mom on her Instagram page, in addition to all her delectable food content. In her latest share, she decided to mark the occasion of Father's Day by posting a few snaps featuring her husband, professional basketball player Stephen Curry, as well as the couple's children. She paired the adorable images with a short but sweet caption in which she thanked Stephen for all he does for their family, and even called him "the most amazing being on the face of the planet."