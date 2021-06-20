Trending Stories
Tiffany Haddish Rocks Platinum Blond Hair & A Bold Beach Look In The Bahamas

Tiffany Haddish rocks massive hoop earrings and a sleek bun.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish thrilled her 6.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a series of stunning snaps taken while she was abroad in the Bahamas. She didn't include a geotag on the post that specified the location, but added a hashtag that seemed to imply the pristine beach she was frolicking on was somewhere in the Bahamas.

She made sure to give credit to all the glam squad members responsible for the look, including stylist Law Roach, makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, and hairstylist Ray Christopher, all of whom she tagged in the caption of the post.

Bohemian Beauty

Tiffany Haddish rocks a caramel-colored top and jeans for a chic yet casual look.
Instagram | Tiffany Haddish

In the first image, Tiffany had waded in to the gorgeous turquoise water, the waves splashing gently near her knees as she enjoyed the sunshine and beachy atmosphere. Tiffany opted to wear a one-piece swimsuit that was crafted from a simple white fabric that looked gorgeous on her. The piece had a seriously plunging neckline that dipped low, and her smooth skin gleamed in the sunlight.

She accessorized with a captain's hat, adding a nautical vibe to her whole look, and was rocking a short blond bob that was a major style transformation for her.

Beach Babe

Tiffany had both arms raised in the air and a radiant smile stretched across her flawless features as she frolicked in the water. She wore a more serious expression in the second image, gazing off into the distance as the water stretched out to the horizon behind her. 

The alternate angle also highlighted a small detail on her look — the garment had small golden buttons that studded either side of the one-piece, and she also added a very delicate golden necklace to finish the look.

Monochromatic Stunner

For the third image, Tiffany got down on her knees in the sand, continuing to pose for the camera as the sun shone down on her. She switched up her location for the fourth image, leaning against a wall with a delicate pattern on it that almost resembled marble. The shot was taken from a closer perspective, and showcased a bit more of her edgy, choppy bob hairstyle.

The remaining two snaps in the series of shots were taken in that same location, the textured wall adding some visual interest as she showcased her natural beauty.

Blondes Have More Fun

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 332,700 likes within 22 hours of going live.

"This look is stunning!" one fan wrote.

"Excuse me ma'am!!! She is the captain now!!!" another chimed in, referencing her hat, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUS!!" a third fan exclaimed, captivated by the breathtaking share.

Tiffany somewhat recently underwent a major body transformation, and she wasn't afraid to showcase her newly toned figure and highlight her progress for her followers, as The Inquisitr reported. 

