Addison Rae Lifts Up Her Pants For 'Sunday Funday'

Addison Rae is lifting up her jeans to show that "no caption" is needed. The 20-year-old TikTok superstar and "Obsessed" singer 100% proved why she's a social media sensation on Sunday, posting on Instagram and for her 38.4 million followers - it isn't just the photos that have fans hitting subscribe. Earlier today, the blonde sent out an edgy denim look that big-time channeled '90s trends, with a pair of statement socks seeming to be the focal point as "Sunday Funday" got a mention. Check it out below.