Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Luka Doncic To Knicks For RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson

US Politics

Joe Rogan Slams Brian Stelter & Don Lemon: 'They're Not Real Humans'

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Gets On The Floor & Break Dances

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father's Day Twice With Double Espressos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos close up
Shutterstock | 487966
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa today made it a double whammy for Father's Day and she even threw in espresso coffee. The 50-year-old daytime TV host dedicated her Sunday update to dads, and not just her own. Posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers, the blonde shouted out dad Joseph Ripa, plus the man who's been her father-in-law since 1996, when she married actor Mark Consuelos. Her snap showed Joseph with Mark's father Saul, with both dashing gentlemen seeming to enjoy a little of Italy's finest coffee. Check it out below.

Shouting Out The Dads

Kelly Ripa and parents at star of fame
Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo. Kelly, this year celebrating 25 years of marriage to Riverdale actor Mark and, just last week, marking daughter Lola turning 20, was back to honoring the important stuff today. 

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host's photo, a throwback, showed both men proudly holding up little white coffee cups at a crowded establishment, with a bit of a twinning checked shirt look going on - Kelly's dad was on the left, with Mark's father on the right.

 

See The Snap Below

Taking to her caption, Kelly wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the two greatest. ♥️♥️ World’s best father. World’s best father in law." The former sitcom star also confirmed a 2010 date, and it didn't take long before the fans were swooping in.

"Wow! Joaquin looks so much like your dad!" one wrote, referencing Kelly's son Joaquin - he and other son Michael are sandwiched by daughter Lola. "They kind of look like opposite sides of the same coin," another said. See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on red carpet
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Quick to leave a like was close friend and Bravo star Lisa Rinna, with fans also wishing Kelly and her family a happy Father's Day. 

Kelly is actually fresh from showcasing the men in her family all in a row, recently making headlines for a NYC balcony shot of Mark, sons Michael and Joaquin, plus Saul all backs to the camera and overlooking the Big Apple skyline as she joked she must have been "showering."

Kelly didn't mention Mark, but boy has she of late.

Marking 25 Years Of Marriage

Kelly is all Little Miss New Tattoo as she gets fresh ink marking her 25th wedding anniversary with Mark. Gushing over her husband earlier this year, the pint-sized star shouted out her hunky hubby, writing:

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos  in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20........"

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children, eloping to Las Vegas, and never looking back.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

June 20, 2021

My Pillow CEO Says He Connected With Donald Trump Through 'Divine Appointments' 

June 20, 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy Fixes Cara Delevingne's Stringy Skirt

June 20, 2021

Sofia Vergara Has 'Modern Family' Reunion With Adorable Reveal

June 20, 2021

Addison Rae Brings Back Juicy Pants

June 20, 2021

Selena Gomez Turns Golden Girl In Metallic Cowgirl Transformation

June 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.