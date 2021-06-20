Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father's Day Twice With Double Espressos

Kelly Ripa today made it a double whammy for Father's Day and she even threw in espresso coffee. The 50-year-old daytime TV host dedicated her Sunday update to dads, and not just her own. Posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers, the blonde shouted out dad Joseph Ripa, plus the man who's been her father-in-law since 1996, when she married actor Mark Consuelos. Her snap showed Joseph with Mark's father Saul, with both dashing gentlemen seeming to enjoy a little of Italy's finest coffee. Check it out below.