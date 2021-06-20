Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father's Day Twice With Double Espressos

Scroll for the photo. Kelly, this year celebrating 25 years of marriage to Riverdale actor Mark and, just last week, marking daughter Lola turning 20, was back to honoring the important stuff today.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host's photo, a throwback, showed both men proudly holding up little white coffee cups at a crowded establishment, with a bit of a twinning checked shirt look going on - Kelly's dad was on the left, with Mark's father on the right.