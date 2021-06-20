Selena Gomez Turns Golden Girl In Metallic Cowgirl Transformation

Selena Gomez is quite literally looking like gold as she fronts Vogue Australia in a series of show-stopping looks not limited to some major cowgirl energy. The 28-year-old singer and actress was all mean catwing, blonde hair, and in a gold metallic and tassel cowboy shirt as she this month graces the iconic magazine down under, with "SELENA GOMEZ BACK & BRAVER THAN EVER" introducing the Rare Beauty founder as she continues to reinvent herself. Selena wore her own cosmetics, and plenty more. Check it out below.