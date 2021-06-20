Trending Stories
Selena Gomez Turns Golden Girl In Metallic Cowgirl Transformation

Selena Gomez close up
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Selena Gomez is quite literally looking like gold as she fronts Vogue Australia in a series of show-stopping looks not limited to some major cowgirl energy. The 28-year-old singer and actress was all mean catwing, blonde hair, and in a gold metallic and tassel cowboy shirt as she this month graces the iconic magazine down under, with "SELENA GOMEZ BACK & BRAVER THAN EVER" introducing the Rare Beauty founder as she continues to reinvent herself. Selena wore her own cosmetics, and plenty more. Check it out below.

A Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez in sweater at home
SelenaGomez/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Gomez launched her hugely-popular makeup brand in 2020, joining pop faces from singer Lady Gaga to Halsey and Jennifer Lopez in boasting a beauty brand. The "Rare" singer, whose brand is making its Australian debut, posed in a series of futuristic-come-traditional looks, ones seeing the Texan go billowing in a red and pink high-collar dress, statement floral coat, and very loud gold shiny shirt.

Selena shared the cover photos to her Instagram today, writing: "Taking Rare Beauty international This July."

See The Photos Below

Gomez, who highlighted her fashion-forward edge and gave a nod to her Texas roots in the gold-and-yellow look, sported a gold accent skirt, massive pendant earrings, and a choker necklace as she knocked the camera dead, then returning in an oversized and chunky silver coat as she posed on a raised stand and with legs apart.

Over 4 million likes were left, including celebrity ones from actress Lily Collins, rapper Cardi B, and JLo Beauty founder Jennfier Lopez. See more photos after the snap.

Australia Can Shop It

Selena Gomez speaks at an event
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Rare Beauty, boasting 133 products in 14 different categories, is touted as being for sale in Sephora Australia. In a statement,  the former girlfriend to singer Justin Bieber said: “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare."

These products aren’t about being someone else,” she added. “It’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all.” More photos below.

$100 Million For Mental Health

Rare Beauty comes with an edge, and a charitable one. The company has pledged $100 million to mental health causes, with Gomez herself stating:

"The whole time we were creating [Rare Beauty], we were always under the notion that this was going to be also about mental health and creating a safe place for people to connect."

Selena, a Lupus sufferer and kidney transplant survivor, has been open about her own depression and anxiety, also reaching out to other sufferers. Rare Beauty now also retails tools including eye and cheek brushes.

