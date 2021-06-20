The Problem With Britney Spears' Career Update Isn't The Update

Scroll for the video. Spears, who delivered a 2020 Q&A revealing her favorite Disney movie and a love of McDonald's, had sparked outrage with that reveal - nobody took issue with the blonde's preferences, but her followers did claim that nobody is asking the questions in the first place.

Spears, who remains under the 2008-commenced conservatorship seeing 68-year-old father Jamie Spears control her finances and many other aspects of her life, now sees her fans saying: "BRITNEY WHO IS ASKING THESE QUESTIONS."