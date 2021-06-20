Trending Stories
The Problem With Britney Spears' Career Update Isn't The Update

Britney Spears close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears and her little Q&A are shooting up Google trends as the 39-year-old reveals whether she'll ever "take the stage again." Shortly before the weekend, the "Piece of Me" singer made headlines for updating her 30.2 million Instagram followers with answers to what she claims are three much-asked questions - alongside what her favorite "business trip" has been, the Grammy winner said fans had been asking about her "shoe size" and whether she'd ever perform again. #FreeBritney seems to have thoughts. See them below.

Pop Princess Answers Questions

Britney Spears outdoors in crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Spears, who delivered a 2020 Q&A revealing her favorite Disney movie and a love of McDonald's, had sparked outrage with that reveal - nobody took issue with the blonde's preferences, but her followers did claim that nobody is asking the questions in the first place.

Spears, who remains under the 2008-commenced conservatorship seeing 68-year-old father Jamie Spears control her finances and many other aspects of her life, now sees her fans saying: "BRITNEY WHO IS ASKING THESE QUESTIONS."

See The Video Below

Stating her favorite business trip to be one hosted by fashion mogul Donatella Versace as she visited Italy, also declaring she's a shoe size 7, Spears then addressed her return to the stage. The star last performed live in October 2018.

"Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again," she said;

"I have no idea. I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself."

The comments section is, seemingly unanimous in its response. See it after the video.

Fans Spotting A Bigger Issue

Britney Spears in sheer shirt

The video has now been viewed over 4 million times. In terms of likes, it was over 11,000 users for: "My question is: who the hell asked these." Over 20,000 fans drove the following comment up:

"Baby the ONLY question we ask you is IF YOU ARE OK."

"Honey no. We didn’t ask these. We love you though," a third fan wrote. The consensus, despite Spears' repeated confirmations that she is "totally fine" and at her "happiest," remains that she is not - see her declaration below.

'Happiest I've Ever Been'

Britney Spears in metallic catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

With allegations that the singer has no phone access amid her known constraints, updates continue to see her reaching out and confirming that she is well. Updates largely come from Spears' L.A. mansion, where she resides with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari. In November 2020, Britney told fans she's the "happiest" she's ever been, with 2021 seeing her state she is well and taking a "break" as she's "enjoying" herself.

Spears is this month due to face her father in court and address a judge for the first time.

