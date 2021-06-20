The Problem With Britney Spears' Career Update Isn't The Update

Britney Spears and her little Q&A are shooting up Google trends as the 39-year-old reveals whether she'll ever "take the stage again." Shortly before the weekend, the "Piece of Me" singer made headlines for updating her 30.2 million Instagram followers with answers to what she claims are three much-asked questions - alongside what her favorite "business trip" has been, the Grammy winner said fans had been asking about her "shoe size" and whether she'd ever perform again. #FreeBritney seems to have thoughts. See them below.