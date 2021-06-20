Sofia Vergara Loves 'A Good Dress' In Bombshell Beach Look

Sofia Vergara is knocking Instagram sideways in her beach dress and admitting she loves a good one. The 48-year-old sitcom star and reality judge this weekend slipped out of her entertainment shoes and into her entrepreneur ones, posting for her 22 million Instagram followers and to promote her clothing partnership with retail giant Walmart. Sofia, who kicked off Sofia by Sofia Vergara Jeans in 2019, now offers a wide array of stylish pieces, and it looks like beach dresses are flavor of the month. Check it out below.