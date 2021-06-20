Trending Stories
Sofia Vergara Loves 'A Good Dress' In Bombshell Beach Look

Sofia Vergara smiling close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Sofia Vergara is knocking Instagram sideways in her beach dress and admitting she loves a good one. The 48-year-old sitcom star and reality judge this weekend slipped out of her entertainment shoes and into her entrepreneur ones, posting for her 22 million Instagram followers and to promote her clothing partnership with retail giant Walmart. Sofia, who kicked off Sofia by Sofia Vergara Jeans in 2019, now offers a wide array of stylish pieces, and it looks like beach dresses are flavor of the month. Check it out below.

Loves 'A Good Dress'

Sofia Vergara poolside in a dress
SofiaVergara/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that was definitely not a glitzy Versace or Dior gown as is often seen on Sofia via her America's Got Talent gig. The ABC face, posing on a white-sand beach amid swaying mini palms and blue skies, stunned her followers from blow-up yellow floaties, all barefoot in the sand and semi-shaded.

Wearing a stunning floral-print maxi dress in dark and light prints, Sofia went sleeveless to show off a golden tan, also wearing a discreet seashell necklace.

See More Photos Below

Sofia Vergara in beach dress
SofiaVergara/Instagram

Glancing sideways and oh-so-casually with her hair blowing around a little, the Modern Family star definitely delivered on the fashion front, and she got her message across in a caption. 

"I luvvv a good dress. So many cute new prints and styles in my Summer '21 collection! ☀️💗👗🌺 Have you tried this one yet??" she wrote, adding a #SofiaJeans. The denims retail for as little as $27, and the dresses are likewise affordable. Sofia even got a like from designer lover and Bravo star Lisa Rinna. 

Scroll For Her 'Done-Up' Look

Sofia, who fronts luxury label Dolce & Gabbana, keeps it way pared-down on the $$$ with her Walmart brand, something she's explained in interviews. In particular, why she decided to branch into jeans - she isn't the first to do so.

“Walmart targets the people who I want to target, which are real people who don’t spend $300 on a pair of jeans,” she told Hello Giggles: "I’ve always wanted to work with Walmart and wanted to be a part of what they’re doing."

More photos below.

Naming 'Em After Herself

The Colombian-born star, who proves the apple doesn't fall far from the tree with brand names, added:

“I named it after myself because they’re the jeans that I always wear. It’s a jean that looks upscale, but it’s very affordable and it fits everybody beautifully."

Sofia joins the likes of reality star Khloe Kardashian in boasting a denim collection. Also doing very nicely in clothing are singer Carrie Underwood, actress Reese Witherspoon, mogul Jessica Simpson, and 2021-crowned billionaire and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.

