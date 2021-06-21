Trending Stories
NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Jaylen Brown For Luka Doncic, Per 'Fansided'

Luka Doncic reaction after an and-1
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After being eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have already started to swirl around All-Star point guard Luka Doncic and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Though Doncic still plans on signing a massive contract extension with the Mavericks, there remains a possibility for him to change his mind, especially if they fail to address the dysfunction surrounding their front office and unable to build a title contender around him.

Once Doncic expresses his desire to leave, the Mavericks would be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market this summer.

Luka Doncic To Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown trying to block Luka Doncic
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Doncic from the Mavericks is the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, Mark Nilon of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would send Doncic to Beantown in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would get Doncic from Dallas in exchange for a package that includes Jaylen Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Robert Williams, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2022.

Celtics Get Jayson Tatum A More Explosive Superstar Running Mate

Luka Doncic trying to block Jayson Tatum
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Trading a young player with huge superstar potential like Brown would be a difficult decision for the Celtics but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a generational talent like Doncic. Brown and Doncic may have both earned All-Star recognition this season, but it's crystal clear who is the much better player between the two.

Doncic may only be 22 and just played his third season in the NBA, but he's already being mentioned in the same conversation as veteran superstars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Damian Lillard.

Luka Doncic's On-Court Impact On Celtics

Luka Doncic celebrates team's victory
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

Compared to Brown, Doncic is a much better scorer, playmaker, and rebounder. This season where he was once again named in the All-NBA First Team, he averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Doncic and Tatum would still need time to mesh well on the court but once they find the perfect chemistry, the Celtics are expected to become a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor next season.

Why The Mavericks Would Make The Trade

Jaylen Brown going back to defense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks, especially if Doncic is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By sending him to Beantown, they would be acquiring a potential franchise cornerstone in Brown.

Being traded to the Mavericks may also be beneficial for Brown. Moving out of the shadow of Tatum could help him unleash his full potential and speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Aside from Brown, the Mavericks would also be getting two talented prospects that they could develop in Nesmith and Williams, together with multiple future first-round selections.

