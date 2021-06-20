Jessica Simpson's Stunning Daughters Are Twinning Beach Beauties

Jessica Simpson just let her daughters enjoy the limelight, and it's looking good. The 40-year-old entertainment face and fashion mogul is known for shouting out kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae on Instagram, but the focus was on the girls ahead of the weekend as the blonde showed how they've grown up. Posting for her 5.6 million followers, the Jessica Simpson Style founder shared a stunning beach snap from the surf, with 9-year-old Maxwell and 2-year-old Birdie even twinning in floral bikinis. Check it out below.