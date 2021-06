Jesse and Justin have both shared photos of Beckett on social media before, but his face was never clear in them. One of Jesse's followers observed that Sofia's pictures included shots of the little boy in which no effort was made to hide his face.

"You guys have been so careful about your son and Sofia showed pictures of his full face first," the Instagrammer observed.

Perhaps Beckett's parents were okay with this, because Jesse also shared a picture taken during the picnic that showed off his adorable son's cherubic features. Sarah was pictured holding the tot.

"I’m stealing your son 😏," she wrote in the comments section of Jesse's post.