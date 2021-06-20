My Pillow CEO Says He Connected With Donald Trump Through 'Divine Appointments'

Mike Lindell, the CEO of pillow manufacturing company My Pillow, delivered a bizarre speech at this week's Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida.

Speaking before a crowd of staunch conservatives, Lindell claimed that he connected with former President Donald Trump through "divine appointments."

Lindell rose last year to national prominence thanks to his tireless advocacy for Trump and the conservative cause.

He maintains that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden and claims to have evidence of widespread voting fraud.