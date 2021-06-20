Olivia Rodrigo Graduates Actual High School With Latex Look

Olivia Rodrigo might have High School Musical: The Musical: The Series behind her fame, but with Disney schools are real ones. The 18-year-old actress and rising pop sensation last night posted her official High School Graduation photos, ones coming with a graduation gown in latex, plus a very amusing and "Driver's License"-related car image. The popular brunette's 12.6 million Instagram followers have only good things to say, and a fair few celebrities popped in to send the thumbs-up. Check it out below.