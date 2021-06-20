Trending Stories
Olivia Rodrigo Graduates Actual High School With Latex Look

Olivia Rodrigo smiles close up
Gettyimages | Jenny Anderson
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Rodrigo might have High School Musical: The Musical: The Series behind her fame, but with Disney schools are real ones. The 18-year-old actress and rising pop sensation last night posted her official High School Graduation photos, ones coming with a graduation gown in latex, plus a very amusing and "Driver's License"-related car image. The popular brunette's 12.6 million Instagram followers have only good things to say, and a fair few celebrities popped in to send the thumbs-up. Check it out below. 

Real Graduation

Olivia Rodrigo in bucket hat
OliviaRodrigo/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Olivia, now making chart history and getting profiled by every magazine around, is seemingly flavor of the month - for many months running. The California native's photos opened with two polaroids and two takes of a dark blue graduation gown and hat - a little plastic-effect latex hadn't gone amiss as she sent out the statemen peace sign with both hands in front of white doors.

The next snap was 100% goofy, with Olivia seen rolling her eyes, sticking out her tongue, and driving those fans to swipe. 

See The Photos Below!

The closing photo showed a car spinning away from the camera. The hit-maker ensured her graduation was marked, but not without a notable spelling error. "Just Graditated!" was scrawled across the SUV's back window in pink.

A caption, meanwhile, read: "By high school!", with a staggering 3.7 million+ likes coming in overnight. Quick to leave likes were fellow High School Musical faces including Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Also liking the post was 20-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for her Britney Spears minidress.

See Her Britney Look!

Olivia Rodrigo in plaid minidress
OliviaRodrigo/Instagram

Olivia is fresh from headlines and ones seeing her likened to the most famous woman in pop. Last week, fans were screaming "BRITNEY VIBES" as Olivia (not in the above look), channeled a "...Baby One More Time" feel from a plaid schoolgirl miniskirt while she embracing her inner Spears. It's worth noting that many of Olivia's fans weren't yet born when Grammy winner Britney released her debut track back in 1998.

Olivia has, too, been looking back, and on her own life with a Nylon feature seeing the teen open up. More photos below. 

Ignores Gossip

Asked if she's bothered by the mass media frenzy and easy gossip formed around her, Rodrigo replied that she "doesn't take it personally."

"Most of the time, I guess. It's none of my business. I write my songs and people can say whatever they want to say about it. [They can] think whatever they want to think about my life and that's just part of it. It doesn't really bother me. I also try to stay off of social media and not look at that stuff," she added.

