Anya Taylor-Joy Fixes Cara Delevingne's Stringy Skirt

The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Carnival Row star Cara Delevingne fittingly looked like Greek goddesses when they attended Christian Dior's runway show in Athens. However, the unusual design of Cara's dress made its swishy skirt prone to getting tangled, so Anya had to help her out by smoothing it out before they posed for photos.

Cara and Anya both have plenty of modeling experience, but the style stars didn't walk in Dior's Cruise 2022 show at the Panathenaic Stadium. Instead, they were among a select group of invitees, one of whom was their fellow model-actress Suki Waterhouse (via Grazia).