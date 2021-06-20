Trending Stories
January Jones Shares Rare Photo Of Son With Unknown Father

January Jones close up
JanuaryJones/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

January Jones has shared an extremely rare photo of son Xander, aged 9. The Mad Men actress, who rarely features her son on social media and last shared a snap of him in mid 2020 amid the resurgence of Black Lives Matter, bravely showcased the kid whose father's identity remains unknown yesterday. January, who welcomed her son in 2011 and has kept the father's identity secret all this time, took a trip to the zoo, and she invited her 1 million Instagram followers along with her. Check it out below. 

Rare Photo And Mystery Baby Daddy

January Jones in necklaces
JanuaryJones/Instagram

Scroll for the snaps. They saw the blonde and her sister Jacey headed up to the zoo, with Xander accompanying Jacey's two kids. Everyone was holding hands and there was even some giraffe petting for the kids - January takes no risks with exposure, though, ensuring her pre-teen son wore shades on his face to help conceal his identity.

Jones, 42, paused for a sister selfie while in a frill-accent top, saying she was "back with the fam," adding a "finally! And no @jcrjones doesn't grow arms from her head usually, just for us," the actress joked.

See Her Son Below

January, who has joked about actor Bradley Cooper having fathered her son, remained tight-lipped over the baby daddy's identity - it's been nearly ten years since the blonde told The New York Times that it's only her "son's business."

"Unlike Betty, Ms. Jones, has demonstrated a fierce independence, as single mother to Xander, her 20-month-old son, whose father she has steadfastly refused to name. Was it the actor Michael Fassbender, as has been speculated? Or is it Mr. Vaughn?" the magazine speculated. More photos below.

Jokes It's Bradley Cooper

January Jones in street with son
MEGA

In 2020, Jones gave a joking nod to A Star Is Born Actor Bradley Cooper, himself a father to model Irina Shayk's daughter. Speaking on a podcast, the actress was asked if her boy is "handsome."

 "My son? Yes. Bradley Cooper-type! Hey, you don't know, he may be Bradley's!"she replied.

The emoji blur-out of the star's face has proven a hot topic just this month - not from her, but from 34-year-old MTV face Kristin Cavallari doing the same with 8-year-old son Camden. See more photos below.

No Men At The Birth

The feminine-strong star has also opened up about birthing Xander, stating that it was an all-girl's entourage. "My younger sisters and my mom and my doula were in the room; my brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me. Female energy," she told Red.

"It was a 30-hour process but it was awesome. I'd love to do it again."

Also concealing faces when it comes to kids is Israeli DC actress Gal Gadot, herself now expecting baby number 3.

