Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Luka Doncic To Knicks For RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is expected to be one of the most intriguing names on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Since suffering a first-round elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around Doncic and his future with the Mavericks.

The Mavericks may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Doncic but if his rumored frustration leads to a trade request, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him this summer.