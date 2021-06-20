Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

US Politics

Joe Rogan Slams Brian Stelter & Don Lemon: 'They're Not Real Humans'

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated As President This Year, 30 Percent Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Basketball

GSW Could Acquire Gordon Hayward For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Luka Doncic To Knicks For RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson

Luka Doncic bringing the ball down
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is expected to be one of the most intriguing names on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Since suffering a first-round elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around Doncic and his future with the Mavericks.

The Mavericks may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Doncic but if his rumored frustration leads to a trade request, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him this summer.

Luka Doncic To New York Knicks

Luka Doncic smiles after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Doncic's situation in Dallas is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Mark Nilon of Fansided's Daily Knicks came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Doncic from the Mavericks in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario by Nilon, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2022 and 2024 to the Mavericks in exchange for Doncic.

Going All-In For Luka Doncic A No-Brainer For The Knicks

Luka Doncic screams after Mavericks won
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Trading Barrett, Robinson, and multiple first-rounders should be a no-brainer for the Knicks if it means acquiring a generational talent like Doncic. Barrett may have shown a huge improvement with his performance this season, but Doncic is on a different level.

Pairing Doncic with Julius Randle would make the Knicks a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference and bring a significant improvement with their performance on the offensive end of the floor. Doncic would give the Knicks a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, playmaker, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Knicks Add Legitimate No. 1 Scorer

Bringing Doncic to New York would make a lot of sense for the Knicks. Randle may have blossomed into an All-Star this year, but most people don't view him as the No. 1 scoring option on a title-contending team. Trading for Doncic would give the Knicks their "main guy" and the man who is capable of leading the team's offense in crucial situations.

Randle won't definitely mind surrendering the title as the face of the franchise to Doncic as long as it would give them a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Mavericks Get Two Young Talents & Draft Assets

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson trying to block Kyle Kuzma
Gettyimages | Sean M. Haffey

The proposed blockbuster deal would also beneficial for the Mavericks, especially if Doncic is no longer interested in staying in Dallas. By sending Doncic to New York, they would be acquiring two young and promising talents that they could develop and future draft picks that would help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Barrett and Robinson could immediately join Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup. Barrett could fill the hole in the Mavericks' wing, while Robinson could serve as Porzingis' starting frontcourt partner next season.

Latest Headlines

Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

June 20, 2021

Lisa Rinna Rocks Strappy Swimsuit With Statement Accessory

June 20, 2021

Miley Cyrus Impresses With Kiss Blow For Gucci Fragrance

June 20, 2021

Britney Spears Fans Angered By Singer's Career Announcement

June 20, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Britney Schoolgirl Look With Sweet Snack

June 20, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Unsure If Snappy Outfit Appropriate For NASCAR

June 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.