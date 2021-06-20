Miley Cyrus Impresses With Kiss Blow For Gucci Fragrance

Miley Cyrus is impressing both fans and fellow celebrities with her new brand partnership. The 28-year-old singer yesterday took to Instagram to confirm she is the new face of luxury Italian designer Gucci, specifically announcing that she's fronting Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. Posting for her 135 million followers with a kiss-blowing and floral-adorned promo shot, the "Midnight Sky" hit-maker shared a gorgeous shot, one that sees her snapped up by Gucci as the label celebrates its 100th birthday. Check it out below.