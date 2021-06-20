Miley Cyrus Impresses With Kiss Blow For Gucci Fragrance

Scroll for the photo. Miley joins the likes of former One Direction singer Harry Styles in fronting Gucci, saying that it's with "happiness and honor" that she's announcing her new gig.

The photo showed Cyrus shot close up, outdoors, against blue skies, and near a pale pink rose in full bloom as she blew the camera a kiss while clad in a red lace top. Notable were the blonde's many tattoos and finger rings, with the COVID mullet also on show.