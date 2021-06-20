Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated As President This Year, 30 Percent Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Basketball

GSW Could Acquire Gordon Hayward For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Balcony 'Shower' Photo Is Too Good To Miss

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Unsure If Snappy Outfit Appropriate For NASCAR

Miley Cyrus Impresses With Kiss Blow For Gucci Fragrance

Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is impressing both fans and fellow celebrities with her new brand partnership. The 28-year-old singer yesterday took to Instagram to confirm she is the new face of luxury Italian designer Gucci, specifically announcing that she's fronting Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. Posting for her 135 million followers with a kiss-blowing and floral-adorned promo shot, the "Midnight Sky" hit-maker shared a gorgeous shot, one that sees her snapped up by Gucci as the label celebrates its 100th birthday. Check it out below.

Joining The Gucci Family

Miley Cyrus seated in pants
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Miley joins the likes of former One Direction singer Harry Styles in fronting Gucci, saying that it's with "happiness and honor" that she's announcing her new gig.

The photo showed Cyrus shot close up, outdoors, against blue skies, and near a pale pink rose in full bloom as she blew the camera a kiss while clad in a red lace top. Notable were the blonde's many tattoos and finger rings, with the COVID mullet also on show.

See The Photo Below!

Name-dropping Gucci's Instagram handle, Miley wrote that she and the brand "have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction. Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment."

"#FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora!" Cyrus added. Miley then thanked the brand for the "perfect opportunity." See the reactions after the photo.

Scroll For More Snaps!

Miley Cyrus in leather
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller

The former Hannah Montana star, who has fronted Converse, Walmart, and Beats by Dre in the past, quickly had fans throwing her the thumbs-up. Luxury lover, Lisa Rinna, sent heart emoji, with Gucci doing the same. Country singer Maren Morris also left a like, with fans saying they couldn't wait to "smell" the scent.

"Miley x GUCCI 5EVR!" another fan wrote, adding: "Can't wait to add this fragrance to my collection!" Notably fronting luxury fragrance now is fellow singer Ariana Grande via competitor brand Givenchy. Scroll for more photos.

Celebrity Brand Era

Ariana Grande at an event
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola

Gucci has employed celebrity faces for its scents before. Alongside Harry Styles, there's been singer Lana Del Ray and Jared Leto fronting Gucci Guilty. More widely in the Hollywood space, it's a feeding ground for brand endorsements.

While sitcom star Sofia Vergara and Game of Thrones face Emilia Clarke are the faces of Dolce & Gabbana, rapper Cardi B is the new face of Balenciaga. American label Calvin Klein boasts the likes of Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber for promos, with sports covered from Gal Gadot and Cardi B for Reebok to Dua Lipa for PUMA.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Fans Angered By Singer's Career Announcement

June 20, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Britney Schoolgirl Look With Sweet Snack

June 20, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Unsure If Snappy Outfit Appropriate For NASCAR

June 20, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Balcony 'Shower' Photo Is Too Good To Miss

June 20, 2021

Mike Pence Praised Official For Confronting Donald Trump, Report Says

June 19, 2021

More Than Half Of Voters Say Joe Biden Failed On Foreign Policy, Report Says

June 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.