Britney Spears Fans Angered By Singer's Career Announcement

Britney Spears now faces a tirade of angry comments, this as the 39-year-old makes headlines for addressing whether she'll ever "take the stage again." Shortly before the weekend, the "Toxic" singer posted a backyard Q&A video, one seeing her address three questions she claims have been asked by fans. One was whether or not the blonde will ever perform again, but it wasn't so much her don't "know" reply sparking fury - in short, fans are claiming they never asked in the first place. See the drama below.