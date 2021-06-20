Trending Stories
Britney Spears Fans Angered By Singer's Career Announcement

Britney Spears close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears now faces a tirade of angry comments, this as the 39-year-old makes headlines for addressing whether she'll ever "take the stage again." Shortly before the weekend, the "Toxic" singer posted a backyard Q&A video, one seeing her address three questions she claims have been asked by fans. One was whether or not the blonde will ever perform again, but it wasn't so much her don't "know" reply sparking fury - in short, fans are claiming they never asked in the first place. See the drama below. 

Doesn't 'Know'

Britney Spears outdoors in crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney, who last performed live in October 2018 and last year saw her manager state she might "never" perform again, opened saying one of the first questions she'd been asked is what her favorite "business trip" was. For Spears, it was a once-in-a-lifetime Italy trip, courtesy of luxury designer Donatella Versace.

Britney then said that her "shoe size" was a hot topic, saying she's a size 7, but it was the final answer that made the biggest headlines.

Shocks Fans With Announcement

Speaking in a white floaty dress and still showing off her pandemic pink hair, Britney told fans: "Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?" adding:

"I have no idea. I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So."

A caption accompanying the video shouted out country singer Shania Twain, with Britney writing: As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It’s time to answer more of your questions."

Fans Say They Never Asked

Britney Spears in strappy top
BritneySpears/Instagram

The comments section has now exploded, largely with the #FreeBritney movement once again claiming that Spears is ignoring the main question asked, namely is she okay. 

"GURL ANSWER THE REAL ONES," a popular reply reads. "OKAY REVEAL YOURSELVES, who asked about her favorite business trip??? because nobody asked that," another fan wrote. Spears has, repeatedly, addressed being okay, even saying she's the "happiest" she's ever been in November 2020, but this didn't stop fans shading the post. "Who is asking these questions?" a further fan asked.

Defends Instagram Posts

In April, Britney made headlines for saying she's "taking a break" and "enjoying" herself. Addressing fans in video mode, the "Piece of Me" singer stated:

"Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children."

#FreeBritney alleges that the singer does not have control over her Instagram, regularly inferring that her team is managing the whole show and that 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears' grip on his daughter extends to her Instagram activity. Britney is fresh from revealing she's gotten a new phone, something fans have often assumed isn't something she's permitted to own.

