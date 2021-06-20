Savannah Chrisley Unsure If Snappy Outfit Appropriate For NASCAR

Savannah Chrisley is all dolled up for NASCAR, and she's joking the fashionista look might not be appropriate for the car racing event. On Saturday, the 23-year-old reality star marked her attendance at NASCAR, rocking up in a super-chic open shirt and white tank look as she shared photos on her Instagram. Posting for her 2.2 million followers, the Chrisley Knows Best star said these guys "have nothing on me," before posting stories addressing her outfit - it wasn't exactly a leather one-piece. Check it out below.