Savannah Chrisley Unsure If Snappy Outfit Appropriate For NASCAR

Savannah Chrisley smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is all dolled up for NASCAR, and she's joking the fashionista look might not be appropriate for the car racing event. On Saturday, the 23-year-old reality star marked her attendance at NASCAR, rocking up in a super-chic open shirt and white tank look as she shared photos on her Instagram. Posting for her 2.2 million followers, the Chrisley Knows Best star said these guys "have nothing on me," before posting stories addressing her outfit - it wasn't exactly a leather one-piece. Check it out below.

These Guys Got 'Nothing On Me'

Savannah Chrisley laughing
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Savannah, who has been making vacation headlines this month as she shares yacht photos with BFF Chadd Bryant and skincare specialist The L.A. Facialist, updated with a car selfie, one showing her amid fine leather seats and sending out a sassy smile. The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder wore an orange accent and striped button-down shirt, tight plunging white tank, plus what looked like hints of jeans.

Wearing her hair up in space buns, Savannah also sported gold hoop earrings for a girly finish.

Scroll For The Snap!

Taking to her caption, the budding makeup entrepreneur wrote: "Hey @nascar …. Ya sure you don’t want me out there drivin? These guys ain’t got nothin on me!!! 😂🤪."

Over on her stories, Savannah shared similar snaps, this time addressing her outfit. "Not sure this is proper @nascar attire...but sassy is just gonna be sassy!" the star said. Subsequent stories showing jeans and glittery high heels confirmed the outfit to be a glitzy one. While stories offer no option for comment, a permanent post definitely does. See the response after the snap.

Brother Chase Has Thoughts

Savannah, who got into a car mess earlier this summer as she lost her keys, quickly saw brother Chase commenting. "We are positive you don't need to be driving anything," he wrote. "@chasechrisley speaking the truth it's funny though!!!" a fan replied.

In fact, Chase swooped in twice, then adding: "Not even a golf cart."

The photos today come as Savannah makes headlines for clapping back at fans leaving unwelcomed remarks over her yacht snaps. "My boobs are real," the daughter to Todd Chrisley told her followers. More photos below.

Says Stop Coming For Her Friends

Savannah Chrisley car selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah had disabled comments to one of her group yacht snaps, then taking to her stories to explain herself. She said that working out and growing had changed her shape, but she also addressed what she felt were fans "coming" for her friends and family. Regarding friends, the star said that they hadn't chosen this "life," and that embroiling them in negative remarks wasn't helpful to anyone.

Savannah continues to promote her December 2020-dropped SASSY line, one retailing a $22 Full Face Palette, $14 Eye Kit, and $12 Lip Kit.

