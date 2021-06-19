GSW Could Acquire Gordon Hayward For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins In Proposed Blockbuster

The Golden State Warriors are one of this year's lottery teams that are seriously aiming to win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Warriors may have suffered huge disappointment this season but once all their core players are healthy, they are expected to immediately regain their status as a legitimate threat in the loaded Western Conference.

However, to have a better chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty next year, the Warriors may still need to improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.