Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated As President This Year, 30 Percent Of Republicans Say In New Poll

According to reports, former President Donald Trump expects to be reinstated to the White House by the end of the summer.

The former commander-in-chief allegedly thinks ongoing election challenges in Arizona and several other states will put him back in the highest office in the land.

However, there is no mechanism through which Trump would be reinstated as president, so this scenario is not even theoretically possible.

According to a new The Hill-HarrisX poll, many Republican voters also believe Trump will be reinstated by the end of the year.