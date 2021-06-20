Kelly Ripa's Balcony 'Shower' Photo Is Too Good To Miss

Kelly Ripa's very unique sense of humor is back, this time with a photo showing the male members of her family all posing in a row and on an outdoor balcony. The 50-year-old talk show queen yesterday posted a New York City skyline snap as 1996-husband Mark Consuelos, his dad, and the much-loved couple's two sons all stood together, but it was the caption that nailed it for Kelly's 2.9 million Instagram followers. The blonde joked about being in the "shower" - see the photo and huge fan response below.