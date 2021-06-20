Kelly Ripa's Balcony 'Shower' Photo Is Too Good To Miss

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa's very unique sense of humor is back, this time with a photo showing the male members of her family all posing in a row and on an outdoor balcony. The 50-year-old talk show queen yesterday posted a New York City skyline snap as 1996-husband Mark Consuelos, his dad, and the much-loved couple's two sons all stood together, but it was the caption that nailed it for Kelly's 2.9 million Instagram followers. The blonde joked about being in the "shower" - see the photo and huge fan response below.

Big Photo Op

Kelly Ripa smiling and seated
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the snap. Kelly had excluded the females in the family - the former sitcom star was absent, as was 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos, who just celebrated her birthday and got shouted out with a bikini snap from her famous mother.

The photo, likely taken on the deck of Kelly and Mark's $27 million NYC townhouse, showed Riverdale actor Mark alongside sons Michael and Joaquin, with grandpa Saul Consuelos completing the row of four. Everyone was overlooking Big Apple buildings.

See The Photo Below

Kelly, who tagged Mark and Michael, then took to her caption, writing: "The lady must be showering." The cry-face emoji are out of control as fans and celebrities take to the comments section. Bravo producer and TV host Andy Cohen sent Kelly four, with author and musician Michael Mott serving up three.

"That caption is everything," one fan replied. "That's hilarious," another added, with a third fan joking that it should be considered "family bonding." Scroll for more photos after the snap.

Making Sure Lola Shines

Kelly Ripa and Lola before prom
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly made major headlines last week for taking to Instagram to mark NYU student Lola kissing her teens goodbye. The middle child to Kelly and Mark was shouted out via a grass-set photo as she clutched her knees, with Kelly once again joking as she wrote: 

"Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet." She added: "We love you so much! You are out favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo." See more photos and the anniversary news below.

25 Years Of Marriage To This Guy

In early May, both Kelly and Mark wound up front-page news for a major milestone as they celebrated 25 years of marriage. The couple, who met on the set of All My Children, eloped to Las Vegas in 1996, and the rest is history. 

Posting throwbacks to mark the date, Kelly wrote: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos  in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20........"

