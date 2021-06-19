Trending Stories
Obama Ethics Chief Slams Biden Officials For Hiring Relatives: 'I'm Disgusted'

President Joe Biden holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

President Joe Biden vowed on one of his first days in the White House to shift away from nepotism practiced under former President Donald Trump, who infamously hired friends and family members as advisers.

Biden even signed an executive order on ethics on his first day in office, pledging to impose strict restrictions and put an end to cronyism.

However, a report from The Washington Post this week revealed that relatives of top Biden aides have been given coveted jobs in the administration.

Walter Shaub, who served as director of the Office of Government Ethics under former President Barack Obama, had a lot to say about this controversy. 

'I'm Disgusted'

In a Twitter thread that was published on Friday evening, Shaub said that he is "disgusted" by Biden.

"I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real 'f*ck you' to us -- and government ethics."

Liberals were quick to slam Shaub for pointing out the obvious, defending Biden against criticism. 

Shaub Responds To Liberals

In a follow-up tweet, Shaub said that those defending nepotism practiced by the Biden administration sound just like Trump supporters when they attacked anyone who dared criticize his hiring decisions.

"The responses from people who spent 4 years complaining the other side was putting party over country are pathetic. They sound just like MAGAs," Shaub wrote.

"The jobs went to privileged kiddos with mommies & daddies who cozied up to POTUS. Nepotism is illegal," he noted, adding that this is "a sign of much bigger rot" in the administration.

'Boy Was I Stupid'

Former Obama ethics chief Walter Shaub speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Mark Wilson

Shaub slammed liberals for engaging in whataboutism to defend Biden, saying that the next Republican president can just point to Biden's nepotism and do whatever they want.

Shaub called himself a "stupid moron" for falling for Biden's "false promises," adding that the thought "there was momentum behind his ethics promises."

"Boy was I stupid," the former Obama ethics chief wrote.

By engaging in nepotism and corruption, Shaub concluded, Biden and his allies are setting the stage for an authoritarian to take over in 2024.

Hunter Biden

Allegations of nepotism and corruption have long plagued the Biden family. Notably, the president's son Hunter Biden has been accused of profiting off his father name and selling access to the White House during the Obama era.

These controversies did not jeopardize Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and he easily beat Trump in what was described as an electoral landslide.

Hunter Biden has been involved in several other controversies. Most recently, text messages uncovered from his laptop showed that he repeatedly used the N-word in private correspondence with his lawyer.

