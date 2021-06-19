Obama Ethics Chief Slams Biden Officials For Hiring Relatives: 'I'm Disgusted'

President Joe Biden vowed on one of his first days in the White House to shift away from nepotism practiced under former President Donald Trump, who infamously hired friends and family members as advisers.

Biden even signed an executive order on ethics on his first day in office, pledging to impose strict restrictions and put an end to cronyism.

However, a report from The Washington Post this week revealed that relatives of top Biden aides have been given coveted jobs in the administration.

Walter Shaub, who served as director of the Office of Government Ethics under former President Barack Obama, had a lot to say about this controversy.