Barack Obama Reveals What Keeps Him Up At Night

Former President Barack Obama spoke for a new special episode of ABC’s documentary series Soul of a Nation titled, Juneteenth: Together We Triumph that was broadcast Friday evening.

The special is meant to mark Juneteenth, which President Joe Biden signed into law as a federal holiday earlier this week, apparently irking some on the right.

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan interviewed Obama and, at one point, asked the former president what keeps him up at night.

