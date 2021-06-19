Relatives Of Biden Aides Get Coveted Administration Jobs, Alarming Ethics Experts

During the 2020 presidential election, then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden repeatedly slammed then-President Donald Trump for hiring members of his family.

In 2017, Trump infamously tapped his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as White House advisers, apparently irking Democrats and ethics watchdogs.

Biden vowed to end this practice when he assumed the presidency, explicitly stating that no member of his family would be involved in the government.

It appears that this promise does not extend to Biden's aides and their relatives, however.