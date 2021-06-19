Trending Stories
Relatives Of Biden Aides Get Coveted Administration Jobs, Alarming Ethics Experts

President Joe Biden prepares to deliver remarks.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

During the 2020 presidential election, then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden repeatedly slammed then-President Donald Trump for hiring members of his family.

In 2017, Trump infamously tapped his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as White House advisers, apparently irking Democrats and ethics watchdogs.

Biden vowed to end this practice when he assumed the presidency, explicitly stating that no member of his family would be involved in the government.

It appears that this promise does not extend to Biden's aides and their relatives, however. 

Hiring Family Members

According to a new report from The Washington Post, there is a clear pattern of top Biden staffers' relatives securing coveted jobs in the administration.

Just this week, the Treasury Department announced it was hiring J.J. Ricchetti, son of Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti. The younger Ricchetti graduated from college in 2020 and will serve as special assistant in the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Steve Ricchetti's daughter Shannon, meanwhile, has been hired as deputy associate director of the office of the White House social secretary.

Ricchetti's other son, Daniel, serves as senior adviser in the office of the undersecretary of state for arms control and international security.

List Goes On

Sarah Donilon, the daughter of director of presidential personnel in the White House Cathy Russell, has landed a job in the White House National Security Council.

Sarah Donilon’s uncle, Mike Donilon, is a White House adviser.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki's sister Stephanie Psaki, meanwhile, serves as an adviser at the Health and Human Services Department.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s wife Maggie serves as counsel to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The above list is just the tip of the iceberg, despite the fact that federal law prohibits government officials from hiring close relatives.

Biden's Promises 

President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

On his first day in the White House, Biden signed an executive order implementing seemingly strict ethics rules. However, nothing in the executive order prevents relatives of administration officials from landing government jobs.

Biden boasted about signing the order in a February interview with People magazine, saying that "we're going to run this like the Obama-Biden administration."

"No one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking or foreign policy. And nobody has an office in this place," the president said at the time.

Ethics Experts Are Disappointed 

Several ethics experts told The Washington Post they were disappointed in Biden.

Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub said while what Biden administration officials are doing "may not be as bad as appointing your son or daughter to a top government post as Trump did with Jared and Ivanka, it is still bad."

"'Not as bad as Trump' cannot be the new standard," Schaub continued.

"In a country that had just come through a pandemic, how can these children of political appointees be the only people who are qualified for employment?" he asked.

Co-founder of Inclusive America Mark Hanis called for more transparency, arguing that "political appointees should be hired similar to the way the rest of the world is hired."

