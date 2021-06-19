Damian Lillard Could Create Pelicans' 'Superteam' With Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans may just be in the second year of their rebuild, but they may already be needing to make moves that would help them return to title contention next year. After the Pelicans missed the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to circulate about Zion Williamson and his family's unhappiness with the team.

According to The Athletic, Williamson's camp isn't happy with the Pelicans' inability to "put together the right elements" to help the former No. 1 overall pick compete for the NBA title.