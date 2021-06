Friday's episode of General Hospital was a tearjerker and spoilers suggest Monday's will be too. A dying Chase wed Willow and then his condition crashed. Finn got the DNA test results he needed, but is it too late to save his brother?

The June 18 episode ended with a bit of a cliffhanger on this front. Chase was in very bad shape as he married Willow, but he worsened further just after the nuptials. General Hospital spoilers hint he may be out of time.