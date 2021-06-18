Elizabeth Hurley Thrills Fans In Showstopping Weekend Dress

Elizabeth Hurley's plunging black dress today came with a "TGIF," a.k.a. "Thank God It's Friday." The British model and actress, who has been making June headlines for turning 56 and looking little over 40, updated her Instagram on Friday to shout out the weekend, also modeling a stunning and show-stopping black dress. Posting for her 2 million followers, the Austin Powers star looked ravishing from head to toe, with the DSquared dress getting a shout-out from the blue-eyed beauty. Check it out below.