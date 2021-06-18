Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Thrills Fans In Showstopping Weekend Dress

Elizabeth Hurley close up in snow
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley's plunging black dress today came with a "TGIF," a.k.a. "Thank God It's Friday." The British model and actress, who has been making June headlines for turning 56 and looking little over 40, updated her Instagram on Friday to shout out the weekend, also modeling a stunning and show-stopping black dress. Posting for her 2 million followers, the Austin Powers star looked ravishing from head to toe, with the DSquared dress getting a shout-out from the blue-eyed beauty. Check it out below.

Another Winner Look

Elizabeth Hurley on steps in a dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Liz had gone for a look not a million miles off the safety-pin black Versace gown known as "that dress" and donned back in the 90s as she shot to fame for dating actor Hugh Grant. The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder's snap today, showing her home in Herefordshire, U.K., came with her amid fancy glit-framed paintings and perched on a wooden sideboard while all dolled-up.

Liz stunned in the deep-cut and strappy black number, one boasting gold zip accents and a sexy thigh slit.

See The Stunning Snap Below

Hurley, writing; "TGIF" with heart emoji, added: "Thank you @dsquared2 for my divine dress." Fans quickly flooded the comments section, calling the star "so beautiful" and, for one user, "too beautiful for words."

Liz is actually fresh from revisiting "that dress," a number she wore in 1994 for the premiere of Four Weddings & A Funeral. The barely-there gown catapulted Liz to fame, but her June podcast appearance saw her admit she'd been given it in a bag and had no idea what she was about to wear.

Revisiting 'That' Dress

Elizabeth Hurley in plunging dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Speaking as the first celebrity guest on PEOPLE In The '90s podcast, Liz revealed: “I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."

“I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days," she added. The dress is largely regarded to have put Hurley on the celebrity map. See more photos below.

Stuns Fans At 56

Elizabeth, who is a mom to 19-year-old son Damian and regularly makes lookalike headlines with him, is fresh from ushering in her 56th birthday. She celebrated by rolling around grass while in a white crop top and Daisy Dukes, saying: "Happy birthday to me!"

Liz continues to make headlines for defying her age and, more recently, for revealing that she and ex Hugh are still on good terms. The former couple, who met in 1987, dated for 13 years before calling it quits.

