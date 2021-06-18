Elizabeth Hurley Thrills Fans In Showstopping Weekend Dress

Scroll for the photo. Liz had gone for a look not a million miles off the safety-pin black Versace gown known as "that dress" and donned back in the 90s as she shot to fame for dating actor Hugh Grant. The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder's snap today, showing her home in Herefordshire, U.K., came with her amid fancy glit-framed paintings and perched on a wooden sideboard while all dolled-up.

Liz stunned in the deep-cut and strappy black number, one boasting gold zip accents and a sexy thigh slit.