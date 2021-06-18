Addison Rae 'Can’t Stop Smiling' In Massive Boulder Snaps

TikTok superstar Addison Rae Easterling was back to being a country girl in a new Instagram post shared ahead of the weekend. The 20-year-old couldn't contain her excitement as she posed on a giant boulder out in a field, showing off her notoriously infectious smile and recently adopted cowgirl look.

The upload racked up more than 1.3 million likes in the first two hours alone, including a double-tap from bestie Kourtney Kardashian. Other celebrities, such as Danielle Cohn and Markell Washington, showed their appreciation in the comments section. Check it out below.