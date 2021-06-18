Trending Stories
Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

Basketball

Domantas Sabonis Could Form 'Superteam' With Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum In Portland

Health

Chicken Smoothies: Build Muscles Like Zac Efron By Drinking Blended Lean Meats [Video]

US Politics

Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' At Conference

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

US Politics

Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Delivers Polka-Dot Chic At The Beach

Nastia Liukin wears mesh polka-dot dress on the red carpet before the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony.
Gettyimages | Jamie Schwaberow
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Former artistic gymnast-turned-fashion-icon Nastia Liukin once again wowed with her vintage-chic style in a pair of new photos that captured her on a sandy shore. Snapped right by the frothy sea, the five-time Olympic medalist made waves in a cheeky polka-dot two-piece bikini, putting on a lively display as she went for a barefooted walk.

Nastia's beach style, which famously includes this fabulous Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit in pink, didn't fail to captivate fans' attention, snagging more than 13,600 likes on Instagram. Check it out below.   

Polka Dot Queen

Nastia Liukin poses in white polka-dot bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Nastia Liukin

The 31-year-old blond beauty was pictured slipping out of a pastel-pink sweater as she basked in the sunshine and showed off her elegant swimwear. Two photos added to her Instagram account on June 15 portrayed her smiling from ear to ear while struggling to take off the long-sleeved top.

Nastia coordinated her pedicure with her white swimwear and topped off the look with dark sunglasses sporting butterfly frames. Meanwhile, her bathing suit featured a black print that perfectly tied the look together. 

Scroll through to see the second snap!

Fun In The Sun

Nastia Liukin poses in white polka-dot bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Nastia Liukin

While Nastia didn't reveal her location, the Russian-born gymnast appeared to be wearing the same polka-dot bikini in a triple update from Charleston, South Carolina, dated May 27. In lieu of the pink sweater, she rocked a semi-sheer knitted cardigan in baby blue. Otherwise, the look was virtually the same, right down to her chic sunnies. 

"mood, just because," she captioned her latest share, leading one fan to comment: "Favorite mood."

"Struggle to get the sweatshirt on…but make it Fashion," quipped another follower, while others told her she was "gorgeous" and had "the perfect vibe."

Keep going for more photos!

Serving Style

Nastia Liukin takes a selfie in black ribbed trousers and matching crop top.
Instagram | Nastia Liukin

When she's not rocking eye-catching swimwear, Nastia finds new exciting ways to keep all eyes on her while chilling at the beach. Most notably, the 2008 all-around champion was recently photographed in a pink faux-fur coat and no shoes while parading a surfboard on the sand.

"have you ever seen anything more out of place?" Nastia wrote on Instagram, although her caption was surely rhetorical. 

Other recent photos from the beach showed her looking phenomenal in a black one-piece swimsuit with a blazer-style, double-breasted print during a Charleston vacation.

 

Home Away From Home

As reported by The Inquisitr earlier this week, the Texas-based gymnast's strong connection to Charleston has materialized in a newly-released guide revealing all of her favorite spots in the city. Nastia broke the news on Instagram with a triple update wherein she displayed her summer fashion in a vintage floral sundress. 

Other summer looks featured lately on her feed have included a Barbie-inspired pink dress with ruffles and polka dots.

Summer vibes were in full swing for the stunning blonde last weekend as well, as she enjoyed a fishing trip with her besties while rocking a Texas flag-print swimsuit.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Been Plummeting Since April, Report Says

June 18, 2021

Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' At Conference

June 18, 2021

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Chase's Ready To Wed Willow As Finn Scrambles

June 18, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Recreates JLo & Ben Affleck Moment With Flannel Shirt

June 18, 2021

Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

June 18, 2021

Celtics Agree To Trade Kemba Walker & Draft Picks To OKC Thunder For Al Horford

June 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.