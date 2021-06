Friday's episode of General Hospital gathers a family for a wedding, but it's not all joy and celebration. In fact, given the circumstances, there will be a lot of heartbreak involved in these nuptials although good news may be on the way.

Chase believes he will die soon, and he asked Willow to marry him before he's gone. Despite her love for Michael, she accepted the proposal to try to support Chase during his last days. Friday's show brings those nuptials.