Alexandra Daddario Recreates JLo & Ben Affleck Moment With Flannel Shirt

Alexandra Daddario's hilarious Instagram posts usually have fans in stitches but the Baywatch actress certainly outdid herself with her latest share. In a double update posted on Thursday, June 17, the 35-year-old recreated a recent Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck moment, reminding the internet of that time the Grammy winner was snapped wearing what looked like Affleck's shirt in public. Of course, the paparazzi photos in question emerged before the two confirmed they had rekindled their romance, but the effect was spot-on nonetheless. Check it out below.