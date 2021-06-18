Alexandra Daddario Recreates JLo & Ben Affleck Moment With Flannel Shirt

Daddario uploaded two paparazzi shots of Lopez and Affleck both wearing what appeared to be the same plaid shirt, as portrayed in US Magazine last week. She included a separate picture of herself in which she recreated JLo's look. The Songbird actress copied the 51-year-old pop star's outfit down to the last detail, sporting white track pants and a matching top, as well as her very own flannel.

At the same time, she mirrored Affleck's look by rocking a face mask despite posing indoors. Her outfit was complete with a black baseball cap to go with the mask.