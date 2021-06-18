Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

Despite suffering an early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Washington Wizards haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild this summer. However, if they want to keep Beal happy and convince him to sign a contract extension in the 2021 offseason, the Wizards should be more aggressive in finding his ways to surround him and Russell Westbrook with quality players that could help them carry the team next year.