Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

Christian Wood posing after a dominant play
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite suffering an early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Washington Wizards haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild this summer. However, if they want to keep Beal happy and convince him to sign a contract extension in the 2021 offseason, the Wizards should be more aggressive in finding his ways to surround him and Russell Westbrook with quality players that could help them carry the team next year.

Potential 2021 Offseason Trade Target - Christian Wood

Christian Wood screams after scoring
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

With their collection of young and promising talents, the Wizards would be in a position to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2021 offseason. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of several trade ideas to create the league's next "superteams" this summer. These include the hypothetical deal that would send Houston Rockets center Christian Wood to Washington.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Wizards would be trading Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Wood.

Why The Rockets Would Make The Trade

Though they view Wood as a centerpiece, the proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Rockets, especially now that they are currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. By sending the 26-year-old Wood to Washington, they would be getting two young and promising players that they could develop in Avdija and Gafford and a couple of future second-rounders.

"Avdija was the No. 9 overall pick in 2020 and flashed his potential as a 6'9" combo forward who can score, pass and defend," Swartz wrote. "Gafford controls the rim on both ends with his shot-blocking and dunking (one per every 9.7 minutes he was on the floor in Washington), giving the Rockets a potential two-way force at center."

Wizards Add All-Star Caliber Center

Christian Wood shooting the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Meanwhile, trading Avdija, Gafford, and draft picks for Wood should be a no-brainer for the Wizards. Wood may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis right now, but he has the potential to become one of the most dominant big men in the league. Wood would be a massive upgrade at the Wizards' starting center position.

He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Beal and Westbrook, as well as a great rebounder, rim protector, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Christian Wood Would Be Intrigued By A Trade To The Wizards

Christian Wood lays up the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Wood signed with the Rockets last summer with the hope of teaming up with Westbrook and James Harden. Unfortunately, just when his Rockets' journey was about to start, both star guards demanded a trade from Houston. The proposed trade deal would fulfill half of Wood's dream, allowing him to reunite with Westbrook in Washington.

Harden may not be in D.C., but they have a player who's as explosive as him on the offensive end in Beal. If Wood, Beal, and Westbrook mesh well and manage to stay away from any major injury, the Wizards would have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

