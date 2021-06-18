Carrie Underwood Recharges In Gym Shorts With Garden Flowers

Carrie Underwood is showing that taking a "step back" to "recharge" is just as important as working up a sweat. The 38-year-old country singer and CALIA by Carrie clothing designer today appeared in a new photo to promote her best-selling brand, one founded in 2015 and already ranking third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods in 2016. Earlier today, CALIA shared a photo of its famous CEO in a stunning summer workout look, but Carrie wasn't lunging or squatting. Check it out below.