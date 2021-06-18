Celtics Agree To Trade Kemba Walker & Draft Picks To OKC Thunder For Al Horford

After suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics could no longer wait for the 2020-21 NBA season to finish before they started improving their current roster. As the new Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens' first move is to send Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder and bring Al Horford back to Beantown.

In a Twitter post, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Celtics have agreed to trade Walker, the No.16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.