Controversial businessman Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, used an ethnic slur in a text conversation with his cousin, as she offered to set him up with various women.

The disturbing conversation apparently took place in 2019.

The text messages, which were uncovered from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, show that he maintained correspondence with Caroline Biden -- the daughter of Joe Biden's brother Jim -- who has also had substance abuse issues.

The texts were published Thursday by the British paper Daily Mail and can be read bellow.